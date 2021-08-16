An Appeal to Support The Vaccination Programme

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton is calling on faith-based organisations to support the government’s n-coronavirus (COVID-19) national vaccination programme.

“My appeal today is for the faith-based organisations to rally around the greatest need we face as a nation, which is to get compliance, support, and responsiveness around our efforts, around controlling this global or national pandemic COVID -19, and that involves our vaccination programme which is critical,” he noted.

Dr. Tufton was speaking at the official adoption ceremony for the Gordon Town Health Centre held on Friday (August 13) at Jamaica House.

The Health Minister lauded the work and influence of the organisations in their respective communities and urged their assistance in the government’s COVID – 19 response measures.

“Today we face a challenge that threatens the very existence of our society, not just in Jamaica, but in the world. I think the response to that is going to be dependent on key influencers,” he pointed out.

Emphasising the danger of not taking decisive action to contain the threat of the virus which he argued places everyone at greater risk, Dr. Tufton again appealed for cooperation and individual responsibility for the collective good.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, we will overcome. I am confident of that. As a people, we are very resilient. We just need to work in a way that makes it fast and efficient so that life can go back to normal. I urge and charge all of us to recognise the role that we play,” he said.

As part of the national vaccination programme, the ministry will be staging a weekend blitz from August 14 to 15 across four regional health authorities.

For information on the vaccination blitz, please visit, the Ministry’s Instagram page: @themohwgovjm.