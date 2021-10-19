Jamaicans Honoured For Contribution To Nation Building

Over 200 Jamaicans were honoured for outstanding contribution to nation building during the virtual 2021 National Honours and Awards ceremony held on National Heroes’ Day Monday, October 18.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, conferred the nation’s fourth highest honour, the Order of Merit (OM) on this year’s sole recipient, Professor Donald Jasper Harris for outstanding contribution to national development.

Four prominent Jamaicans were conferred with the Order of Jamaica (OJ), the fifth highest national award.

These are former Speaker of the House of Representatives and former Member of Parliament, Pearnel Patroe Charles, for distinguished Public Service; former leader of the People’s National Party (PNP), Dr. Peter David Phillips, for distinguished and exemplary Public Service; Ian Kent Levy, for outstanding contribution to business and philanthropy in Jamaica; and Ernest Adheir ‘Ernie” Ranglin, for exceptional contribution to the development and internationalisation of Reggae Music.

The Governor-General also bestowed 36 Jamaicans with the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander (CD), while 40 received the Order of Distinction (OD) in the Rank of Officer, for outstanding work in various fields.

The Badge of Honour for Gallantry was bestowed on two civilians for acts of bravery they displayed to save lives.

In addition, the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service was conferred on 30 persons, while 31 individuals received the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service.

Also, 70 members of the Uniformed Groups representing the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the Department of Correctional Service (DCS) and the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) received the Medal of Honour for Meritorious Service.

Notably, two members of the JCF, Detective Constable Michael Beckford and Constable Delano Dunn, along with firefighter, Dennis Maconey Taylor of the JFB received the Medal of Honour for Gallantry.

In his recorded message, the Governor-General lauded the recipients for their untiring and courageous work to build Jamaica in the areas of their skills, training and education.

The Governor – General said that despite the challenges facing the country, he is optimistic that “new heroes will emerge to set the pace and provide inspiration for generations following. I congratulate all (our) deserving recipients and express my best wishes to you.”

The virtual ceremony featured performances from Dean Fraser, Ken Boothe, Erica Lumsden, Sevana, Amba Chevannes, The University Singers and Tivoli Dance Troupe.

The airing of the 2021 National Honours and Awards ceremony on national television and social media platforms, was preceded by a ceremonial floral tribute at the National Heroes Park in Kingston.

It was broadcast on CVM Television, Television Jamaica (TVJ), the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ), the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) website, as well as on the agency’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.