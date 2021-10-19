COVID-19 Vaccination Tours Have Been Effective – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination mobilisation and public education tours are helping to create greater awareness about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines and increase take-up.

“I believe that the engagement has been effective in reassuring people that the Government understands their concerns, that it is trying to increase the level of awareness and knowledge of vaccines, and that the Government will be respectful of their rights, and to explain to them why it (vaccination) is necessary,” he said.

Mr. Holness, who was speaking during a tour stop in St. Mary on Friday (October 15), said that as he moves across the country reasoning with citizens and addressing their concerns, more people are coming forward to take the vaccines.

“It is working; we are having a greater level of understanding. We need the pace to increase, but the Government has to exercise patience as we move through this phase of public education and information of our citizens,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that while the measures to control the spread of the virus, such as the curfews and lockdowns, have helped to protect the population, when they are finally lifted, persons will still be at risk, if there is not a large take up of the vaccines.

He said that the Government, at some point, will have to shift the burden to those who choose not to get vaccinated.

The island-wide vaccination mobilisation and public education tours form part of the Government’s efforts to encourage more Jamaicans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.