PHOTOS: Education Ministry Gets Hand Sanitisers from the Republic of Brazil

Education
December 16, 2022
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), receives a bottle of hand sanitiser gel from Brazil’s Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Elza Moreira Marcelino de Castro (second right). The provision was part of a supply of 14,400 litres of the gel, valued approximately US$34,600, which was donated to the Ministry by the Federal Republic of Brazil. The presentation was made at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston on Thursday (December 15). Others looking on (from second left) are State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell, and Director, Donor and Partnership Management, National Education Trust (NET), Celia Champagnie.
