PM Encourages Jamaicans to Remain Vigilant and Observe Safety Practices

Members of the public are being urged to remain vigilant and observe safety practices as they make their Christmas preparations.

The call comes from Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who has appealed to all Jamaicans, particularly motorists, to take greater care on the motorways.

The Prime Minister was addressing the Christmas tree-lighting and carol ceremony at Independence Park, May Pen, Clarendon, on December 13.

“As we seek to celebrate the season, I want to take this opportunity to make a special appeal. Just slow down a bit. Slow down. I want to see you in 2023,” Prime Minister Holness said.

He also noted that there is an increased security presence in public spaces to strengthen public safety structures throughout the season.

“The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) have increased their presence all over Jamaica. We are putting out more policemen in our townships and in our cities to keep crime down,” he informed.

Mr. Holness also encouraged all Jamaicans to embrace the symbolic meaning of the season of peace and goodwill to all.

The ceremony also featured the symbolic handover of the keys to the town of May Pen to outgoing Custos Rotulorum for the parish, William Shagoury, whom the Prime Minister hailed as an “exemplary citizen who has done yeoman’s work” as a dedicated public servant.

Outlining the historical significance of the custom, Mr. Holness said the honour that has been bestowed on Mr. Shagoury for his proven integrity signifies the universal trust of the public in him.

“When the Mayor and the Councillors of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation give you that key, it is the ultimate symbol, the ultimate sign of their trust in you and (I am) happy to be here to witness that,” Mr. Holness said.

Mr. Shagoury is scheduled to retire from active duty in March 2023.

In his remarks, Mr. Shagoury said he is happy to have served his country and to have played an integral role in the development of his parish and Jamaica.

“I have served as a businessman and a Custos based on my belief in neutrality and fairness. I always try to work for the best interest of the people and the parish. JLP and PNP have never impacted my work. Councillors, Mayors, let me urge you to focus [on] representing the best interest of the people in your division,” he said.

He encouraged his fellow Jamaicans to be more neighbourly to each other, and to work as one for the betterment of the country.

“Citizens [I] ask you to take on a spirit of civic pride and patriotism. Demonstrate more love for the country. Be more mindful and conscious of our actions and how they can affect our country,” he said.