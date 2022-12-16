Advertisement
JIS News
PHOTOS: Minister Williams Attends Youth for Excellence ‘Farm the Future’ Symposium

Youth
December 16, 2022
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (right), looks at agricultural produce being shown by Agricultural Extension Officer, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Anna-Kay Hines, during the Youth for Excellence ‘Farm the Future’ Symposium. The event was held at the Rose Town Foundation for the Built Environment in Kingston, on Wednesday (December 14).
