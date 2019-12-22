PHOTOS: Cultural tribute for Miss World at Emancipation Park Culture December 22, 2019 Photo: Donald De La Haye Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, performs a song at the cultural tribute in her honour held at Emancipation Park in St. Andrew on Saturday (Dec. 21). Looking on in the background (from left) are: co-franchise owner, Miss Jamaica World, Weston Haughton; Miss Singh’s parents, Bradshaw Singh and Jahrine Bailey; and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Miss World Organization, Julia Morley. PHOTOS: Cultural tribute for Miss World at Emancipation Park JIS News | Presented by: Related Miss World Pledges to Advocate for Women and Girls Related Miss World Celebrated by Jamaicans in London Related PHOTOS: Miss World Toni-Ann Singh arrives in Jamaica Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, blows a kiss to the crowd after her emotional performance at the cultural tribute in her honour at Emancipation Park in St. Andrew on Saturday (Dec. 21). Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), shares the moment, along with (from left) co-franchise owner, Miss Jamaica World, Weston Haughton; Miss Singh’s parents, Bradshaw Singh and Jahrine Bailey; and co-franchise owner, Miss Jamaica World, Dahlia Harris. The cultural tribute was part of activities to mark the four-day homecoming celebrations for Miss Singh organised by the Government of Jamaica. Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, is presented with the Key to the City by Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, at a cultural tribute in her honour held at Emancipation Park in St. Andrew on Saturday (Dec. 21). Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh (3rd left), engages with little Ngozi Wright (2nd left), at the cultural tribute in her honour held at Emancipation Park in St. Andrew on Saturday (Dec. 21). Looking on (from left) are British High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Asif Ahmad; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Miss World Organization, Julia Morley. Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh takes a selfie with little Ngozi Wright, at the cultural tribute in her honour held at Emancipation Park in St. Andrew on Saturday (Dec. 21).