Jamaicans Urged to Utilise State-Owned Tyre Retreading Company

Story Highlights Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague, is encouraging more individuals and entities to utilise the services of the State-owned Jamaica Ultimate Tyre Company Limited.

He noted that the company, whose major business is retreading, has expanded its offerings to now include ultimate tyre packages to taxi associations and larger groups.

The Minister, who was speaking at the company’s staff awards held at the Chairman’s residence in St. Andrew on Thursday (Dec. 19), urged the employees to “become evangelists” for the entity and “tell people about the various services.”

He praised the awardees, noting that they have done well “and we are pausing to recognise your service.”

During the event, all 37 members of staff were recognised, while 18 were singled out for special awards.

Boasting a retreading plant capacity of 12,000 tyres annually, per eight hour shift, the Jamaica Ultimate Tyre Company Limited is the leading tyre retreading company in Jamaica and also one of the leading tyre dealerships.

Retreaded tyres cost less, last longer and are environmentally-friendly, significantly reducing solid waste disposal. This is done by utilising customers’ old tyres or high-level casings imported by the company from the Asian, North American or European markets.

The company, which offers a wide range of new and retreaded tyres for sale for all vehicles, provides a wide range of services including wheel alignment and balancing, front-end inspection, tyre repairs and vehicle washing.

Founded in 2001, the company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), the bus franchise holder in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR).