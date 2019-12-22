Hundreds Turn Out to Cheer Ms. World

Story Highlights Hundreds of residents lined the streets of St. Thomas on Sunday (Dec. 22) to get a glimpse of the reigning Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh, on her tour of the parish.

The first stop was in Yallahs where people were out hours before her scheduled 10:00 am arrival time.

As the motorcade wound its way through the streets, people waved and cheered the global queen, who hails from the parish.

Speaking to the crowd from a stage mounted in Yallahs Square, Miss Singh greeted the citizens and wholeheartedly thanked them for their support.

“I see all of you out here and my heart is just full. I cannot believe it. Thank you so much,” she said to loud cheers.

She called on the residents to help her show the world that people from St. Thomas are “strong.”

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Hon. Olivia Grange, who accompanied Miss Singh, said it was only fitting for Miss World to conduct her first official tour in the parish, from which she hails.

“We have brought your girl home. We had to make you see her, live and in person,” Minister Grange said.

For his part, Mayor of Morant Bay, Michael Hue, said that the entire parish is elated at Miss Singh’s victory.

“She has served as an inspiration to people across this country and indeed this parish of St. Thomas. Her uniqueness, her talent, her vision, her advocacy for women’s rights is indeed a special thing that makes Toni-Ann the special person she is,” Mr. Hue said.

“She has taken Jamaica’s name far and wide abroad. She has improved Jamaica’s name in the international community by leaps and bounds.

“Indeed, Jamaica owes Toni-Ann a debt of gratitude for her victory in becoming Miss World and St. Thomas, in particular, is very pleased and excited to welcome our own,” he added.

The motorcade then made it way to Morant Bay where Miss Singh visited the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation (WCJF) and gave a motivational talk to adolescent mothers.