Gov’t To Name New Nursery For Miss World

Story Highlights The Government will be constructing a new nursery at the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation (WCJF) in St. Thomas, which will be named in honour of Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Hon. Olivia Grange, made the announcement on Sunday (Dec. 22), during a tour and motivational session with the adolescent mothers at the facility.

The tour was part of the four-day homecoming celebrations organised by the Government in honour of Miss Singh.

“We will build out a new nursery and it will be called the Toni-Ann Singh Nursery. We will make a more detailed announcement, but we just want to say to you that it will be done and it will be done soonest,” Minister Grange said.

Centre Manager, Barbara Dunn-Glover, expressed her delight at the Minister’s announcement. “That’s my dream” she said.

Mrs. Dunn-Glover, who retires next month after 27 years, said she has long advocated for the construction of a detached nursery.

“There’s just a thin wall between the nursery and the classrooms and each time the babies cry, the girls leave their lessons and go in the nursery because as a mother, when you hear your baby cry, the first instinct is to go and see what is wrong,” she noted.

Mrs. Dunn-Glover said she is also elated that the new nursery will be named in honour of Miss World, who hails from the parish.

Meanwhile, during the motivational session, Miss Singh encouraged the girls to aspire for greatness.

“You have given life to the future generation and Jamaica’s future is in your hands. I’m a product of somebody just like you, and it’s because of her hard work and diligence that I am able to wear this crown, to be here to speak to you, to love you [and] to support you,” she told the adolescent mothers.

Miss Singh, who had visited the WCJF in St. Thomas before going to London for the Miss World competition, said it was only fitting that she returns to show the girls her crown.