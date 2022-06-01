Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
PHOTOS: Cuba’s Ambassador Calls On Minister Charles Jr.

Courtesy Call
June 1, 2022
Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr (second left), listens to a comment from Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, His Excellency Fermin Quinones (left), during a courtesy call on Tuesday, (May 31) at the Ministry’s Kingston offices. They were joined by State Minister, Hon. Franklin Witter (second right) and Chief Technical Director, Orville Palmer.
