NSWMA Head Hails Sanitation Workers As “Servants Of A Bigger Cause”

Sweepers and sanitation workers at the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) are being hailed for their dedicated service in keeping Jamaica clean.
Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Tuesday (May 31), the agency’s Executive Director, Audley Gordon, noted that the workers, who also include the line men and drivers, are “servants of a bigger cause” in “making Jamaica’s beauty their duty”.
“I have never met a finer group of people who are dedicated to the task; patriotic people who not only show for work but show up and work. We have seen through the pandemic the kind of dedication that is just exemplary. No praise can be too much for the team at the NSWMA, especially my sanitation workers and my sweepers,” Mr. Gordon said.
He noted that the employees work through rain or shine, even during the period of lockdown, as they formed part of the essential service workers allowed to move during that time.
“They see themselves as servants of a bigger cause, something that is higher than themselves and they come out every day and do it nobly,” he said.
Mr. Gordon is encouraging members of the public to support the work of the NSWMA team in keeping the environment clean by properly containerising garbage for collection, adding that this will also better enable the team to serve communities.
The NSWMA, which was established under the 2001 National Solid Waste Management Act, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022.