More Children To Benefit From ESP Sensation Station

More children with sensory challenges now have access to therapeutic assistance, following the commissioning of the Early Stimulation Programme (ESP) Sensation Station, in Kingston, on May 31.
The ESP is administered through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS), and provides early intervention for children who are affected by cognitive and physical developmental disabilities. These include mobility problems, fine and gross motor dysfunction, and disabling conditions such as autism.
The newly opened sensation station will aid in developing children’s senses, aged zero to six, through sensory stimulation.
In his address at the opening, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Karl Samuda, said the Government is committed to continuing its support for the ESP’s efforts.
“We have to intensify this project. It is simply not enough,” the Minister emphasised.
Mr. Samuda described the sensation station as an oasis for disabled children.
He urged those in attendance to offer the greatest opportunities to this group of children and empower disabled children to achieve their full potential.
“I understand that only 4,000 children [have been] identified with various afflictions that cause them to be incapable of living a life of normalcy. But I want to notify those who take care of them that science is improving every day. There is hope for every child and relief for every parent and teacher who dedicate themselves to never give up,” the Minister said.
Minister Samuda said the MLSS is considering a partnership with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to establish a sensation station in every parish.