Thursday,
September 7, 2023 7:08 pm

PHOTOS: Cuban Ambassador Visits Labour Ministry

September 7, 2023
Foreign Affairs
Photo: Adrian Walker
State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn (left) is in conversation with Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Jamaica, His Excellency Fermin Quiñones Sánchez, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston on September 6.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (left), listens to a point from Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Jamaica, His Excellency Fermin Quiñones Sánchez, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston on September 6.
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (centre) and State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn (left), listen to Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Jamaica, His Excellency Fermin Quiñones Sánchez,  during a courtesy call held at the Ministry’s offices in downtown Kingston on September 6.
Last Updated: September 7, 2023

