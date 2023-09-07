Thursday,
St. Mary Justice Fair September 15

By: Twila Wheelan, September 7, 2023
Justice
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (second left) engages with students from Lyssons Primary School in St. Thomas, during a Justice Fair in the parish in April.  Sharing the moment are Custos of St. Thomas, Marcia Bennett (third left) and Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes (second right).

Residents of St. Mary are invited to come out in their numbers to access justice services at the Legal Aid Council’s Justice Fair on Friday, September 15.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Annotto Bay Car Park on Main Street beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Persons will be able to access services from Child Diversion, Expungement, Restorative Justice, Victims Services, the Court Administration Division and the Office of the Public Defender.

The Ministry has also partnered with several government departments and agencies, which will be on location to provide information on their products and services.

These include the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), HEART NSTA/Trust, National Land Agency (NLA) and Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA).

Persons who are unable to attend can view the proceedings via the Justice Ministry’s YouTube page.

Last Updated: September 7, 2023

Skip to content