Thursday,
September 7, 2023 7:08 pm

PHOTOS: Minister Pearnel Charles Jr. Courtesy Call with Jamaica Government Pensioners Association

September 7, 2023
Labour
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (left), meets with Executives of the Jamaica Government Pensioners Association, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s North Street offices in Kingston, on September 6.

The Full Story

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (head of table), meets with Executives of the Jamaica Government Pensioners Association, when they called at the Ministry’s North Street offices in Kingston on September 6.  With the Minister (from left) are Senior Advisor to the Minister, Bindley Sangster and Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Gennetta Smikle.
Last Updated: September 7, 2023

