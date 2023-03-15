Advertisement
PHOTOS: Commonwealth Day Celebrations at Kings House

March 15, 2023
State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell (left), shares a moment with High Commissioner of India, His Excellency Masakui Rungsung, during the Royal Commonwealth Society’s Commonwealth Day celebration held at King’s House in Kingston on March 13.
