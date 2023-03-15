Advertisement
2023/24 Budget Debate Banner
JIS News
home » JIS News » Courtesy Call

PHOTOS: GG Receives Courtesy Call from High Commissioner-Designate to South Africa

Courtesy Call
March 15, 2023
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), is pictured with the High Commissioner designate of Jamaica to the Republic of South Africa, Joan Thomas Edwards. Occasion was a courtesy call at King’s House on March 9.
Skip to content