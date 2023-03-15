Speed Networking on March 16

The annual Speed Networking, hosted by the Tourism Linkages Network, will be held on Thursday (March 16) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, beginning at 9:00 a.m.
The event will feature a series of 15-minute pre-scheduled meetings among managing directors, general managers and chief executive officers of local supplier companies of products/services and owners/managers of properties, restaurants, attractions, and other tourism entities throughout the course of the day.
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is expected to deliver the main address at the opening ceremony, while the Presidents of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) and the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) will bring remarks.
A total of 108 supplier companies and 25 tourism entities have registered for the event.
The Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI) will also be on location to dialogue with human resource managers about the various training opportunities that are available for persons who work in the industry.
The Speed Networking initiative has, over the years, benefited several small and medium-sized tourism enterprises, providing exposure for their businesses and opportunities for contracts.
It involves partnerships with the JHTA, JMEA, Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).
The Tourism Linkages Network is a department of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) under the Ministry of Tourism.