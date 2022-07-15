PHOTOS: China’s Ambassador visits OPM West

JIS News
home » JIS News » Courtesy Call
Photo of the day
State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (left), shares a moment with Senior Medical Officer at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) Dr. Konrad Lawson prior to the start of the Healthcare Workers Appreciation Month badge-pinning ceremony at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (July 13). The event, which recognised staff of KPH and VJH, was held to mark Healthcare Workers Appreciation Day.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Courtesy Call
July 15, 2022
Finance & Public Service
Foreign Affairs
July 15, 2022
JIS radio
July 15, 2022
Feature | Presented by: Halshane Burke
July 15, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
July 15, 2022
Tourism Roundup | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
Get the facts