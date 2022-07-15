JIS News
PHOTOS: China’s Ambassador visits OPM West

Courtesy Call
July 15, 2022
Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Homer Davis (right) presents a copy of the book ‘Jamaica in Pictures’ to People’s Republic of China Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Chen Daojiang, during a courtesy call at the Office of the Prime Minister – West in Montego Bay, St. James on Friday (July 15).
