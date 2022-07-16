COVID-19 Vaccination Sites July 16 & 17, 2022

The Ministry of Health & Wellness invites members of the public to attend a vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, 2022 to receive their first, second or booster dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for persons 18 years and older. Jamaicans 12 years and older will also be offered the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
SATURDAY, JULY 16, 2022
ST. THOMAS
• Morant Bay Health Centre 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
• St Joseph’s Hospital
• Health Plus Associates 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
• Erudite Medical Centre 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
ST. JAMES
• Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5), 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
SUNDAY, JUNE 17, 2022
ST. JAMES
• Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5), 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW
• Winchester Medical & Surgical, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
• Health Plus Associates 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Persons should take their vaccination card, a government issued ID or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites. Let’s get vaccinated and get back to life.