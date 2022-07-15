High Employment in Service and Shop and Market Sales Category

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) is reporting that the largest increase in employment by occupation group, in April 2022, was recorded in ‘Service Workers and Shop and Market Sales Workers’, which climbed by 18,500 persons to 283,900.

This represented a seven-percentage point increase, according to the Statistical Institute of Jamaica’s (STATIN) Labour Force Survey for the month.

The findings also showed that the group ‘Professionals, Senior Officials and Technicians’ recorded the second highest increase, climbing by 16,200 persons or six per cent to 287,400 persons, compared with April 2021.

This was disclosed by STATIN’s Director General, Carol Coy, during the Institute’s digital quarterly media briefing on Friday (July 15).

Ms. Coy said females represented the majority of the increase in the group ‘Service Workers and Shop and Market Sales Workers’, 15,500 or 83.8 per cent, and more than one-half, 9,500 or 58.6 per cent, in the group ‘Professionals, Senior Officials and Technicians’.

She further advised that the group ‘Clerks’ increased by 14,100 persons, with females accounting for 12,900 or 91.5 per cent of the labour force.

The largest increase in male employment by occupation group was 7,500, recorded in ‘Craft and Related Trades Workers’ category, followed by ‘Elementary Occupations’ with 7,400.

Meanwhile, the largest increase in the employed labour force by industry group in April 2022, was in ‘Real Estate and Other Business Services’, which stood at 126,300.

This was 20.3 per cent or 21,300 persons more than the corresponding quarter last year.

Ms. Coy said this was followed by construction, which rose by 12.2 per cent or 14,500 to 132,900 persons.

“The largest increase in the number of males employed by industry group of 12,300 or 10.7 per cent was in ‘Construction’, which moved to 127,200. The largest increase in female employment was seen in the group ‘Real Estate and Other Business Services’, of 24.5 per cent [or 23,300 persons], moving from 54,300 in April 2021 to 67,600 in April 2022,” she advised.

The number of employed persons who were engaged in economic activities for at least one hour during the March 20 to 26 Survey reference week, increased by 5.2 per cent to 1,269,300.

Ms. Coy indicated that females accounted for just over one-half of the increase, 33,600 persons or 53.1 per cent.

“Female employment grew by 6.2 per cent, while male employment increased by 4.5 per cent,” she further advised.

This contributed to Jamaica’s unemployment rate falling to a new record low of six per cent in April 2022.

The overall number of persons in the labour force rose by 24,900 or 1.9 per cent, to 1,350,300.