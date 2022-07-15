JIS News
Minister Vaz Receives Courtesy Call from Japanese Officials

Courtesy Call
July 15, 2022
Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz (centre), engages with Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Masaya Fujiwara (left), and Director General for the International Affairs Global Strategy Bureau, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan, Onodera Osamu, when they visited the Ministry’s New Kingston offices on July 15.
