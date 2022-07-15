JIS News
PHOTOS: France, Jamaica Reinforce Ties on Bastille Day

Foreign Affairs
July 15, 2022
Minister of State in the Ministry Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell (foreground, second left), joins other Government officials and French Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Olivier Guyonvarch (foreground, third left) to cut the cake in commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Jamaica and France during a reception held at the French Embassy in St. Andrew on Thursday (July 14). The event was also in celebration of the French National Day “Bastille Day”. Other Government officials (pictured from left in the foreground) are: State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert. In the background (from left) are: Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill; Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw; and President of the Senate, Hon. Tom Tavares-Finson.
