PHOTOS: Child Protection And Family Services Agency Drive-Through In Havana Heights

Youth
July 21, 2020
Regional Director, Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Francine Rhoomes (second left), engages with residents of Havana Heights, Clarendon during a child protection drive-through in the community on July 1.
