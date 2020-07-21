live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:30pm
PHOTOS: Scout Association Of Jamaica Awards Ceremony

Governor General
July 21, 2020
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), presents the Silver Pineapple Award for distinguished service to Chief Commissioner, Scout Association of Jamaica, Garth Russell, during the club’s public meeting and awards ceremony held recently at King’s House.

 

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right) presents Scout Association of Jamaica member Kemar Gordon with the certificate for meritorious conduct during the club’s public meeting and awards ceremony held recently at King’s House.
