PHOTOS: GG Receives Letters Of Credence

March 3, 2020
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), accepts Letters of Credence from High Commissioner-designate of Uganda, Mull Subujja Katende, during a ceremony at King’s House, in Kingston, on Monday (March 2).

 

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), with the High Commissioner-designate of Sierra Leone, Sidique Abou-Bakarr Wai, after he received the High Commissioner’s Letters of Credence, at King’s House, on Monday (March 2).
