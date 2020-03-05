JIS News
home » JIS News » Foreign Affairs

PHOTOS: G-G Accepts Letters Of Credence

Foreign Affairs
March 4, 2020
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), shares a photo opportunity with High Commissioner-Designate of the Republic of Seychelles, Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, who presented her Letters of Credence to the Governor-General at King’s House on Monday (March 2).
Skip to content