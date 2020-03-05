PHOTOS: G-G Accepts Letters Of Credence

JIS News
home » JIS News » Foreign Affairs
Photo of the day
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (left), shares a toast with Managing Director, J. Wray and Nephew, Jean-Phillipe Beyer (right), on Saturday’s (February 29) opening day of the two-day Jamaica Rum Festival at Hope Gardens in St. Andrew. Sharing the moment is Senior Director, Public Affairs, J. Wray and Nephew, Tanikie McClarthy Allen (centre).
Click to view more
Latest stories
Foreign Affairs
March 4, 2020
Justice
March 4, 2020
Budget 2020/2021
Local Government
March 4, 2020
JIS radio
March 2, 2020
Calling Farmers | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
March 2, 2020
GOJ News | Presented by: Anjuii James Sawyers
March 2, 2020
GOJ News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts