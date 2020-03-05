PHOTOS: G-G Accepts Letters Of Credence

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (left), shares a toast with Managing Director, J. Wray and Nephew, Jean-Phillipe Beyer (right), on Saturday’s (February 29) opening day of the two-day Jamaica Rum Festival at Hope Gardens in St. Andrew. Sharing the moment is Senior Director, Public Affairs, J. Wray and Nephew, Tanikie McClarthy Allen (centre).

