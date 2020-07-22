Westmoreland Health Dept. Continues Public Education Campaign

Health Promotion and Education Officer at the Westmoreland Health Department, Gerald Miller, says the department continues its public education campaign as the country fights the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an interview with JIS News, he said that as a strategy, health promotion and education officers have been engaging different groups, including faith-based organisations, reinforcing the need for people to be vigilant about hygiene practices and social distancing.

Mr. Miller also informed that town crier services will be employed to educate citizens about the proper wearing of masks.

“We want persons in Westmoreland to take the business of social distancing and mask wearing very seriously as well as the sanitising of the hands and personal hygiene. We have been engaging people within the churches… sensitising them about wearing masks,” he said.

Mr. Miller noted that the department is also working with schools to prepare the administration for the 2020/2021 school year, which begins in September.

In the meantime, he is warning residents of the parish against complacency in dealing with COVID-19.

According to Mr. Miller, with the reopening of the country’s economy and borders, it is critical that members of the public continue to observe the protocols established by the Government to contain the spread of the virus.

He said that based on observation, residents have “let down their guard” against the virus, which is a cause for concern.

“In recent times since the economy is opening, I have seen where we have gotten lax with our behaviour. Persons are not wearing their masks as they used to and we are not seeing any evidence of social distancing happening. This is something that is worrying for us because, at the moment, we are seeing an increase in imported cases, and Westmoreland is not unique,” Mr. Miller pointed out.

He said that some Jamaicans returning from overseas are not adhering to the quarantine measures, and as such, members of the public “ought to be extremely vigilant, because we are at risk and we don’t want persons to contract the virus”.