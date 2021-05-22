live stream Opening of the Harmony Beach Park Montego Bay @ 2:20 pm
PHOTOS: Child Month Activities At Bustamante Hospital for Children

Youth
May 22, 2021
Founder of Dr. Book Wiggles, Deidre Cousins, reads to children at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, in Kingston, on May 19. The event was organised by the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), as part of activities to celebrate Child Month 2021.
