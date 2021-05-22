Prime Minister Commends Teachers

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has commended the staff at the Salt Spring Primary and Infant School, in St. James, for making the effort to ensure that students remain engaged with their lessons.

“It is quite obvious that the Principal takes this as a very serious duty on her part. I can see that the teachers take their jobs very seriously. It is clear to me that the love and care that they have in their hearts is shown on a daily basis, whether or not the students are in the classroom or online,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Holness was addressing a ceremony where he handed over 30 tablets and one printer to the school, on May 21. The devices were a donation from his charity organisation, the Positive Jamaica Foundation.

“It is clear that the teachers here are making great effort to ensure that the children remain engaged, that the children are still being cared for and that teaching and learning is still taking place. The excitement of the teaching staff in receiving the tablets is almost greater than the excitement of the children, because you know how these devices will improve the likelihood of success of these children in their educational journey,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, he commended teachers across the island for still trying to educate their students while school is virtual.

“I am heartened. Even though some schools are closed and some schools are not able to have face-to-face [classes], most of them (teachers) are still on the job, still trying to reach their students and for those hardworking teachers, I want to say thanks and keep on caring and teaching our children,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that prior to his donation, the students in grades four to six at Salt Spring Primary and Infant School had received about 40 tablets from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, through their various programmes.

In addition, 30 students already had their own devices, and the school received a previous donation of 10 devices.

The Prime Minister said the Government is targeting over 500,000 learners on the island overall to give devices.

The Government has so far handed over 124,000 tablets.