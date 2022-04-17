Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
JIS News
home » JIS News » Sport

PHOTOS: CARIFTA Games

Sport
April 17, 2022
Jamaican athlete Delano Kennedy celebrates after winning the boys Under- 20, 400-metre final in 46.66 seconds at the 49th staging of the CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston on April 16.

 

Jamaican athletes Delano Kennedy (right) and Shemar Palmer celebrate, after placing first and second respectively, in the boys Under-20, 400-metre final at the 49th staging of the CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston on April 16.

 

Jamaican athletes Kaylia Kelly (right) and Oneika McAnnuff celebrate, after placing first and second respectively, in the girls Under-20, 400-metre final at the 49th staging of the CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston on April 16.

 

Jamaican athlete Marchino Rose wins the boys Under -17, 400-metre final in 48.41 seconds at the 49th staging of the CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston on April 16.
Skip to content