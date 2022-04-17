PHOTOS: CARIFTA Games Sport April 17, 2022 Photo: Rudranath Fraser Jamaican athlete Abigail Campbell, wins the girls Under- 17, 400-metre final in 53.83 seconds at the 49th staging of the CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston on April 16. PHOTOS: CARIFTA Games JIS News | Presented by: Related CARIFTA Games Underway Related PHOTOS: Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange greets IAAF President Related PHOTOS: Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton in Jamaica Jamaican athlete Delano Kennedy celebrates after winning the boys Under- 20, 400-metre final in 46.66 seconds at the 49th staging of the CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston on April 16. Jamaican athletes Delano Kennedy (right) and Shemar Palmer celebrate, after placing first and second respectively, in the boys Under-20, 400-metre final at the 49th staging of the CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston on April 16. Jamaican athletes Kaylia Kelly (right) and Oneika McAnnuff celebrate, after placing first and second respectively, in the girls Under-20, 400-metre final at the 49th staging of the CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston on April 16. Jamaican athlete Marchino Rose wins the boys Under -17, 400-metre final in 48.41 seconds at the 49th staging of the CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston on April 16. Advertisements