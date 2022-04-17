CARIFTA Games Underway

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Saturday (April 16) declared the 49th staging of the CARIFTA games at the national stadium in Kingston open.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Holness said although the games have served as a platform on which many athletic stars have built successful careers, these games are more about the athletic competition.
“The CARIFTA games are also about regional cooperation and interchange and providing opportunity for young people of the region to build long-lasting friendships, and goodwill among each other,” he said.
Mr. Holness noted that he was pleased that all the stakeholders “were able to work together to ensure that these 49th CARIFTA games could go ahead in a safe and enjoyable manner”.
For her part, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said Jamaica is pleased to be hosting the event this year, adding that the games are among the best development meets in world athletics.
This is the eighth time that Jamaica is hosting the event and the national team is going after its 44th title. The Games are being staged under the endorsement of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC).
Jamaica has dominated the medals table at CARIFTA Games over the years and also the record books.
The country hold records in 10 of the 21 Under-20 boy’s events contested all-time and hold or share 11 of the 17 Under-20 girl’s records. Jamaican boys own nine of the 17 Under-17 records, whilst their Under-17 girls possess a remarkable 10 of 16 marks.