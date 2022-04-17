St. Ann Infirmary Receives Cash Donation of $600,000

The St. Ann infirmary has received a cash donation of $600, 000 from the Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited (JBM), to support renovation works at the facility.

The cheque, along with articles of clothing and care packages, were handed over at a ceremony held recently at the infirmary.

The care packages included canned food, bun and cheese, toothpaste, bath soap, deodorant, and toilet paper, while items of clothing were donated by staff at the Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited.

In her remarks, JBM’s Managing Director, Donna-Marie Howe said the company was excited to make the donation, after recognizing the needs at the facility, which houses 84 residents, were great.

“We feel that we have the fiduciary requirement to extend our profit and give back in an economical way. Giving back… shows compassion and what the infirmary has here is that they are working against a lot of obstacles… and the more that we can participate to lessen those challenges it makes your jobs easier, and this is what we are here to do,” she said.

Declaring that the infirmary has been formally adopted by JBM, Ms. Howe noted that the entity places a “very strong emphasis on our corporate social responsibility” and will continue to lend its support to the infirmary in a bid to make the lives of the residents more comfortable.

“For the local municipalities they are tasked with so many responsibilities and it is a limited budget, and it can go so far so I believe it is our fiduciary requirement to do what we can to help and enhance that benefit,” she added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor of St. Ann’s Bay and Chairman of the St. Ann Municipal Corporation’s Poor Relief Committee, Councillor Dallas Dickenson, expressed gratitude to JBM for the gesture, noting that funds will help to improve the aesthetics of the facility.

“On behalf of the St. Ann Municipal Corporation and the staff here at the St. Ann Infirmary I want to thank the Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited for their very generous and kind contribution. The contribution will go a far way in helping us in many areas. The contribution of funding will go towards our building,” he told JIS News.

“As we toured the building earlier, we have seen many issues that need to be solved and remedial work needs to be done and the bauxite company has come on board with us to say look, we have seen your needs and we are going to help,” Councillor Dickenson added.

For her part, Matron at the infirmary, Ity Vickers, said the cash and care items will help to meet the needs of the residents.

“We are overwhelmed by the support that we have received from the Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited and we know the gifts we received, and the cheque will go a far way in enhancing the optimum care of the residents, so we really appreciate it,” she said.