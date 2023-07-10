JIS News
PHOTOS: Bob and Rita Marley Foundation Donates Maternal Equipment

Health & Wellness
July 10, 2023
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (centre), engages in a meeting with stakeholders from the Victoria Jubilee Hospital and the Bob and Rita Marley Foundation, during a visit at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston on July 7. They are (from left), Director, Health Services and Planning Integration, Dr. Naydene Williams; Foundation Manager, Alicia Williams; Representative from the Foundation, Mitzie Williams; and Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Garth McDonald. The Foundation donated maternal care equipment to the hospital, valued at $17,339,520.
