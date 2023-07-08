Ground Broken for Indigent Housing Solution In Manchester

Ground was broken on Friday (July 7) for the $5.3 million indigent housing solution to be constructed in Coley Mountain, Manchester.

The beneficiary is Leroy Rodney Dwyer, who lives in the area.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie said political affiliation was not a requirement to qualify for an indigent house.

We not only build these houses for people who are registered under the Poor Relief Department but we also ensure that the beneficiaries have a bed, a fridge and a stove so they can live in comfort and enjoy what they are deserving of as Jamaicans, Minister McKenzie said.

We have been building these houses across Jamaica and presently there are 12 housing solutions under construction in various parts of St. Mary, Westmoreland, Hanover, St. Elizabeth, Clarendon and St. Thomas, he added.

Applicants for the Indigent Housing Programme are screened through the Poor Relief Departments, where an investigation and verification procedure are carried out to establish need.

They also must demonstrate ownership of the property on which the house is to be built or provide documentation that they are lawfully entitled to tenure on such property.

Minister McKenzie also reminded the beneficiary that when completed, the house cannot be rented.

The house cannot be rented and any day you vacate it, the Manchester Municipal Corporation retains the right to the house which is its property. You keep it on their behalf, he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dwyer has expressed appreciation for the housing solution.

I give thanks for this little house that I am going to have. I live here about 20 years on land given to me by my uncle, but it was my grandfather’s land, he told JIS News.

Mr. Dwyer said he built the wood and zinc structure he now occupies to take rain and sun off his head, but it is now in an advanced state of disrepair and is wasp infested.

I live in it for a good time until I get the assistance from my councillor and Member of Parliament. I feel warm and good about the new house, and I beg God to just give me long life in it. I thank everybody who come so far with me to let me achieve this house. I give thanks to the councillor and all of those who came to assist me, my heart is warm, he said.