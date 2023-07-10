JIS News
PHOTOS: PM attends National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships

Prime Minister
July 10, 2023
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), congratulates Men’s 200-metre champion Andrew Hudson. Sharing the moment is Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange. Occasion was the final day of the National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday (July 9).

 

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, embraces Sherika Jackson after her victory in the Women’s 200-metre event on the final day of the National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday (July 9).

 

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), congratulates Hansle Parchment, after his second place finish in the Men’s 110-metre hurdles event on the final day of the National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday (July 9).

 

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, shares a moment with Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, after her second-place finish in the Women’s 200-metre event on the final day of the National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday (July 9).
