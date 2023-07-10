PHOTOS: PM attends National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships Prime Minister July 10, 2023 Photo: Krista Fuller Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left), congratulate Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, after her second-place finish in the Women’s 200-metre event on the final day of the National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday (July 9). Photo: Krista Fuller Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), congratulates Lanae-Tava Thomas (right) on her third-place finish in the Women’s 200-metre sprint to qualify for the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary in August. Sharing the moment is Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange. Occasion was the final day of the National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday (July 9). PHOTOS: PM attends National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships JIS News | Presented by: Related PHOTOS: PM attends National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships Related Gov’t Crafting Laws to Strengthen National Security While Protecting Rights – PM Related Specialised Residential Therapeutic Centre to Be Opened At Windsor Home Soon Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), congratulates Men’s 200-metre champion Andrew Hudson. Sharing the moment is Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange. Occasion was the final day of the National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday (July 9). Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, embraces Sherika Jackson after her victory in the Women’s 200-metre event on the final day of the National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday (July 9). Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), congratulates Hansle Parchment, after his second place finish in the Men’s 110-metre hurdles event on the final day of the National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday (July 9). Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, shares a moment with Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, after her second-place finish in the Women’s 200-metre event on the final day of the National Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday (July 9). Advertisements