PHOTO: Second Shipment of U.S. Government Donated Pfizer Vaccines Arrive in Jamaica

Today, the United States Government demonstrated its ongoing commitment to the Government and people of Jamaica, through the donation of the second tranche of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. This second of three shipments, consists of 204,750 vaccines, bringing the U.S. Government’s donation to date to 413,010.

Since the start of this global crisis, the U.S. Embassy has taken a strong mission-wide approach, contributing over J$1 billion dollars in support of Jamaica’s fight against the virus. Through the donation of vaccines, two field hospitals, medical supplies, motor vehicles and other essential equipment, the U.S. Embassy continues to work with local partners to ensure we all come out of this stronger.