Bethel Town, Darliston And Whitehouse To Get Wi-Fi Hotspots

The communities of Bethel Town, Darliston and Whitehouse in the Westmoreland Eastern constituency are to benefit from the installation of Wi-Fi hotspots.

This was disclosed by Member of Parliament for the area, Daniel Lawrence, who said that the undertaking aims to ensure reliable access to Internet service, particularly for students who engage in learning online.

“To bridge this digital divide, I am currently working with the Universal Service Fund (USF) to install Wi-Fi hotspots… to ease the pressure of little or no Internet service,” he said.

Mr. Lawrence, who was making his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 2), said he has been assisting students to access technology devices, with more than 60 tablets distributed through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“Through the assistance of my office, numerous students have received digital devices [under the] ‘Own Your Own Device’ programme through the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information… . One hundred more tablets are expected to be delivered under the Jamaica Digital Device Programme,” he added.

In the meantime, Mr. Lawrence informed that through his office, he has donated printers and undertaken the construction of isolation rooms in many schools in the constituency in preparation for face-to-face classes.

In addition, the MP informed that 29 students were given tertiary grants to begin and continue their education, and $2 million has been allocated for the purchase of book vouchers and school supplies.

“Currently, we are working with the HEART NSTA/Trust to assist at-risk youth to get qualified and make themselves marketable, which will complement the employment rate and decrease the level of crime and violence,” Mr. Lawrence said.