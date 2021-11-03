Major Focus On Science And Technology In November

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is celebrating Science and Technology Month in November, under the theme ‘Science and Technology the Heartbeat of National Development’.

Patron of the Month is Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz.

“Our goal for the month falls within our mandate of popularising science and technology and increasing national awareness of the relevance and importance of it to national development. During the month we also intensify our efforts to strengthen public interest in science and technology, which will lead to the creation of an innovation-based society,” Executive Director of the SRC, Dr. Charah Watson, said.

Dr. Watson, who was speaking at a virtual Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ held today (November 3), noted that due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the celebratory activities for Science and Technology Month will be primarily virtual.

“The Governor-General has proclaimed the Month. However, we did not have a ceremony, given concerns surrounding the pandemic. We will, however, be having our annual church service but in a different style. Instead of attending one church service, we will be attending multiple church services virtually to commemorate the Month and spread the importance of science and technology to national development,” she shared.

The Executive Director reports that the SRC, during Science and Technology Month, will be launching a new recognition programme dubbed, ‘S&T Xxtrondineers Ja’. (Women in Science Series).

“Today (November 3) we will be launching a recognition programme, which is a print and audiovisual documentary series highlighting phenomenal women in science and technology and their contribution to development,” Dr. Watson said.

She highlighted that the S&T Xxtrondineers Ja. (Women in Science Series) will serve to inspire young females and persuade them to pursue science-based careers.

Dr. Watson informed that during the Month, the SRC will be hosting and participating in several webinars related to the theme, ‘Science and Technology the Heartbeat of National Development’, and has partnered with several other entities to execute these online forums.

Some of the entities include The University of the West Indies (UWI), The National Housing Trust, King Alarm, Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance and the National Library of Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Acting Information Services Manager at the SRC, Marcia Henry, said beginning on November 4 at 10:00 a.m., the National Library will be hosting a webinar on Digital Preservation under the theme, ‘Embracing Change Expanding Access’, in partnership with the SRC.

“In keeping with the commemorative efforts of the month, we will be using that platform to highlight the usage of science and technology to digitise these materials which can be monetised by authorised institutions,” she said.

Mrs. Henry noted that on International Men’s Day, November 19, the SRC will be hosting its Conversation in Science Event with Keynote Speaker being Mr. Vaz.

“During the forum, we will be looking at how men in science are leading the way [for development]. We will have a panel who will also be discussing mental health and other issues particularly important to men,” she informed.

Interested persons can access the calendar of activities via the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology website, www.mset.gov.jm or the SRC website www.src.gov.jm.

The SRC is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology and is Jamaica’s principal public-sector agency responsible for the fostering and coordinating of scientific research and the promotion and application of its results.