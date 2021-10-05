Applications Open For National Young Inventors And Innovators Competition

The Scientific Research Council (SRC) is inviting schools to participate in a three-day workshop October 6 to 8, ahead of the National Young Inventors and Innovators Competition (YIIC). Also known as the National Science Fair, applications open this Friday, October 8.

“The sessions aim to empower teachers and students preparing to apply to the National Young Inventors and Innovators Competition (YIIC) to identify feasible business ideas, develop working prototypes and create start-ups that can address local problems. The sessions will take the format of presentations and panel discussions led by business development experts and entrepreneurs,” Executive Director of the SRC, Dr Charah Watson told JIS News.

Dr Watson noted that the competition and sessions form part of the SRC’s efforts geared towards popularising science and technology.

“The sessions commence 200 p.m. this Wednesday with presentations on ‘Getting started – Generating and Evaluating Ideas’. Day two of the series will focus on prospective applicants working with their Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Ambassadors and developing successful ideas, while on day three, participants will learn how to successfully pitch their ideas in 10 minutes,” Science and Technology Coordinator at the SRC, Kavelle Hylton, stated during the interview.

Ms. Hylton said the sessions are free and target students from the primary, secondary and tertiary levels, including technical and vocational education training institutions. She also noted that the sessions will be recorded and posted to the SRC’s YouTube page.

“We want students and school administrators to register for the sessions before Wednesday, so that we can send them the participation link and details. We have a lot of talented students who have brilliant ideas, and we want to help them to bring them to life through science, engineering, technology and mathematics,” Ms Hylton expressed.