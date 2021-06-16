live stream Virtual Jamaica Diaspora Sustainability Symposium @ 3:00pm
PHOTO: Panama’s Ambassador to Jamaica Pays Courtesy Call on Minister Bartlett

Courtesy Call
June 16, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Tourism
Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (right), highlights a matter of interest during discussions with Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to Jamaica, Dr. Lasford Douglas, during a courtesy call at the Minister’s New Kingston office recently. During the meeting, they discussed strengthening Jamaica’s relationship with Panama, the possibility of a multi-destination marketing arrangement as well as the upcoming United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) Regional Commission for the Americas (CAM) meeting, scheduled for June 23-24, 2021, in Jamaica.
Photo: Contributed
