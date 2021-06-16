Manchester Health Department Warns Residents to Stop Tampering With Food Handlers Permits

The Manchester Health Department is warning residents to stop tampering with food handlers permits issued to them.

The Health Department notes that it has seen an increase in the attempts by persons to tamper with the food handlers permits, in an effort to avoid the legal renewal process and the associated costs.

The food handlers permit is a legal document and if persons are caught interfering with the document, they will be subjected to legal recourse which may result in a fine not exceeding one million dollars or 12 months imprisonment.

The Health Department is asking members of the public to ensure that they make the requisite application at the nearest health department in their parish for the renewal of their food handlers permit.