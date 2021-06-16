Government Continues To Focus On Communities – Bartlett

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says despite the pandemic, the Government continues to be in full alignment with its 2020 manifesto commitments.

Delivering his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate closing presentation in the House of Representatives on June 15, the Minister said that keen focus will be placed on critical issues that were raised by Parliamentarians, such as job creation, access to quality education and training and building a safe and secure Jamaican society.

“We are keen on recovering stronger, faster and better. We are committed to ensuring an accountable government that promotes unity and partnership, while faithfully serving all Jamaicans,” he said.

Mr. Bartlett argued that the goal of recovering stronger requires economic output levels to be restored to their pre-COVID levels in the shortest time, adding that the recovered economy must be more diversified and resilient.

The Minister pointed out that improving access to healthcare and promoting healthy lifestyles, investing in the people so they can realise their full potential, and supporting the most vulnerable by strengthening the social safety net are also some keen areas of focus in the Government’s manifesto.

Mr. Bartlett emphasised that enabling and empowering all Jamaicans through the provision of national identification, access to the Internet and the implementation of clean and green policies that will secure sustainable development will also be a part of the recovery efforts for Jamaica.

“These are extraordinary times, as the Government continues to steer the ship of State through the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The Minister’s presentation was themed ‘Recovering Faster, Stronger and Better’.