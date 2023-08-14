Persons Served by PICA Office in St. Ann Welcome Relocation

Persons served by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) office in St. Ann, which was officially opened on Friday (August 11), have welcomed its relocation.

The office was relocated from the St. Ann’s Bay post office to 8 Park Avenue and has been open since August 8.

Steer Town resident, Charmaine Williams, told JIS News that’s she is pleased with the relocation of the office and has, so far, enjoyed great service at the location.

“The other [office] at the post office had a lot of stairs, but this office is easily accessible for persons in wheelchairs,” she said.

“I would recommend that persons do business here because of the accessibility, and the space here is bigger,” Ms. Williams added.

Giddeon Gray, of Highgate, St. Mary, told JIS News that the new location is spacious and the service has been great.

Glasgow resident, Simone West, said the new office is not only ideal but the service is hassle-free.

“My experience was really smooth, I got through really quickly, it was great,” she said.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of PICA, Andrew Wynter, noted that the relocation was necessary, as there was a need for a better facility.

“Where we were located did not allow us to improve the way that we needed to; therefore, we found a new location where we could put in all the modern amenities and equipment which would allow us to provide a high level of service, improve the environment that our employees work in and show a much better image of the agency,” he said.

Mr. Wynter said members of staff are pleased with the new location, as it is safer and more comfortable “and they have a lot more room to work”.

He further informed that the agency will be opening new locations in May Pen, Clarendon and Port Antonio, Portland, in short order.

The office will serve persons from within the parish as well as Trelawny and St. Mary.