Honorary Doctorate Conferred on Cabinet Secretary, Audrey Sewell

Newly appointed Cabinet Secretary, Audrey Sewell, has been conferred with the Honorary Doctor of Public Service Degree by the Northern Caribbean University (NCU).

She was bestowed with the award during NCU’s 100th commencement exercise at the institution’s Mandeville campus in Manchester on Sunday (August 13).

In her address at the ceremony, Mrs. Sewell said “to receive this recognition in the company of such brilliant minds before me, and within the framework of the theme of NCU’s momentous occasion, ‘Embrace the Mission: Envision the Future’, is indeed a profound honour”.

Mrs. Sewell also congratulated graduands, while speaking during NCU’s graduation exercise, on achieving this milestone in their professional development and encouraged them to seek excellence in their future career pursuits.

“Each of us has a mission that resonates deep within our souls. It is the mission of graduands to identify and embrace that mission, to be the architects of change, and to weave our individual stories into the rich tapestry of our progress,” she said.

Mrs. Sewell also commended NCU’s leadership for its “enduring spirit” which has enabled the institution to achieve its milestone 100th commencement exercise.

The 2023 NCU graduation was held from August 10 to 13 under the theme ‘Embrace the Mission: Envision the Future’.

More than 700 graduands from 77 academic programmes offered across the institution’s four colleges and one school were eligible for the conferral of certificates and degrees.

Mrs. Sewell’s qualifications include an MSc. in Human Resource Development and a BSc in Management Studies from the prestigious University of the West Indies [UWI].

Additionally, she holds a Certificate in Management Studies from the UWI, and an Advanced Certificate in Educational Administration and Leadership jointly awarded by the Swedish Institute for National Development and the Vocational Training and Development Institute.

Her career as a Permanent Secretary started in 2008 at the Ministry of Education.

In 2011, she was reassigned to the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Housing and, thereafter, appointed to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation in February 2016.

In the latter year, Mrs. Sewell took on the additional role of Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

She assumed the position of Cabinet Secretary on August 1 this year.