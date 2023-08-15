Haitians Will Receive Support While Asylum Process Continues – Minister Chang

The 37 Haitians who landed in Portland in July will continue to receive the highest level of support while the legal process for asylum continues, says Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.
The Minister, who visited with the Haitians at a facility in Robins Bay, St. Mary, on Monday (August 14), said that through collaborative efforts involving several support groups and Ministries, “we have ensured that the welfare, safety, and linguistic needs of these individuals have been safeguarded”.
“Critically, their right to a hearing in the court of law, and to request asylum have been guaranteed,” he noted.
Dr. Chang said that as the legal process continues to run its course “the Government of Jamaica is committed to ensuring that the dignity, health, welfare needs, and safety of these individuals are maintained”.
Haiti is facing a humanitarian crisis with millions of citizens facing acute hunger.
The situation is compounded by increasing violence and insecurity, forcing many to flee their homes or leave the country, often under unsafe conditions.
The National Security Minister, who was accompanied on the visit by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, underscored that Jamaica and Haiti have maintained “strong, uninterrupted bonds of friendship” for many decades, both bilaterally and within the context of regional and hemispheric mechanisms.
The Minister, who is also Deputy Prime Miniter, said that Jamaica has consistently been in support of the Government and people of Haiti, and the “tragic situation” that is taking place in the French-speaking island, which has led to the arrival of the group in Jamaica, is of great concern.
“It is for this reason that Prime Minister Holness has been actively leading in the regional and global discussions towards a long-term solution to the crisis in Haiti,” he noted.
“Jamaica’s actions on the regional and international stage demonstrates our commitment to guaranteeing human rights of all peoples. Our relationship with Haiti, and in the case of these nationals specifically, is based on respect for these individuals and their right to life, liberty and security of person,” Dr. Chang added.