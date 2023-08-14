Businesses Urged to Sign Up For New York, London Trade Missions

Businesses interested in participating in two upcoming overseas missions being organised by the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce are encouraged to complete and submit the relevant application forms by Monday, August 21.
Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, will be leading the trade missions to New York and London that are slated for September 24 to 26 and September 26 to 30, respectively.
They are geared towards positioning Jamaica as a destination of choice for sourcing quality goods and services.
The application form can be accessed at https://forms.office.com/r/msBGPzvd4R.
Participating companies will have the opportunity to engage in several business-to-business meetings to assist with the expansion of their product/service demand within various target markets.
These, and other trade missions form part of a wider initiative being led by Senator Hill to increase opportunities for Jamaican businesses to substantially grow exports.
For further information persons can reach out to representatives from the Jamaica Promotions Corporation at cgriffiths@dobusinessjamaica.com and aanelson@dobusinessjamaica.com.