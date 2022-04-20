Persons Invited To Participate In Scientometrics Webinar

The National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST) is encouraging the public to participate in its upcoming Scientometrics of Jamaica webinar.
It is slated for Thursday, April 21, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interested persons can register on the agency’s Instagram and Twitter social media pages.
Scientometrics, the study of measuring and analysing scholarly literature, is not popular in Jamaica. However, Research Director of the NCST, Gavin Campbell, says it is time to build interest in the area.
“I want more people to know that we are producing this much. I want them to know of the general medicinal and environmental work we have done and some of the cool things that we do,” Mr. Campbell said.
The Scientometrics of Jamaica webinar will assess research done by Jamaicans over the past two decades.
Mr. Campbell informed JIS News that Jamaica has produced more than 3,000 scientific publications in multiple disciplines, including medicine, physical chemistry, public health and applied physics.
He noted that fostering a greater appreciation of scientometrics among nationals can accelerate Jamaica’s progress in reaching the goals of Vision 2030.
“The publications that we produce in Jamaica are supposed to be helping to develop the country as well as the entire world. They can be applied to policy and individual lives as well as help people who are suffering from diseases like angiostrongyliasis (a disease that affects the brain and spinal cord),” he said.
Mr. Campbell added that the publications also make way for assessing the level of investment in science.
Researchers in Jamaica have collaborated with more than 100 countries and over 2,000 international researchers. They have also worked with institutions, such as Harvard University, Princeton University, University of Los Angeles, Imperial College London, and the University of Oxford.