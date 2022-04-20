PAHO Member States Administer 1.77 Billion Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines

More than 1.77 billion doses of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines have been administered to populations in Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) member countries since the immunisation campaign commenced 16 months ago.

PAHO Director, Dr. Carissa Etienne, says the effort represents the “largest immunisation programme in history.”

“Over two-thirds of people in Latin America and the Caribbean received two doses, and many countries in our region have some of the highest coverage rates in the world. It has shown us that success is possible when countries and people work together to embrace vaccines,” Dr. Etienne added.

She was speaking during PAHO’s COVID-19 digital media briefing on Wednesday (April 20).

Dr. Etienne also advised that 14 member countries have reached the World Health Organization (WHO) goal of fully vaccinating 70 per cent of their populations against COVID-19, ahead of the June 30 target date.

She said other countries and territories have made considerable progress in this regard, eight of which have already immunised more than 60 per cent of their residents.

The Director informed that during the first three months of 2022, five member countries increased their immunisation coverage by between 10 and 18 per cent, while voicing concern that vaccination has slowed or plateaued in some areas.

She pointed out that within the Caribbean, less than 30 per cent of the population had completed their primary vaccination series in four countries, while several states in Latin America have yet to reach half of their populations.

Dr. Etienne assured, however, that there are adequate supplies of vaccines “to meet demand everywhere in our region”.

“As of this month, PAHO’s Revolving Fund has delivered more than 141 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with COVAX and with the support of donors,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, Dr. Etienne advised that the collective rate of COVID-19 infections and deaths continues to decline in member countries.

She indicated that more than 490,527 cases were reported last week, representing a nearly 2.4 per cent decrease compared to the previous seven days.

Additionally, Dr. Etienne said deaths last week totalled 4,797, which was 15.2 per cent lower than the figure the week before.

“The decoupling of death rates and new infections is proof that vaccines are working well to protect people from hospitalisation and death due to COVID-19,” Dr. Etienne stated.